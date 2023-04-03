Sonance’s 6.1-Ch. Sonos landscape outdoor speaker system just hit $1,300 (Save $1,400)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Sonance MAG6.1 Mag Series 6.1-Channel Landscape Outdoor Speaker System Powered by Sonos for $1,299.99 shipped. Down from a $2,700 normal going rate at Best Buy, this $1,400 discount saves 52% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it comes in at $50 below the previous best price from Best Buy. This speaker system is perfect for upgrading your outdoor space before the summer months hit and you start having parties with friends. The six satellite speakers all connect back to the main box and there’s also an in-ground subwoofer. Each one is designed for all weather and made to withstand the elements. The satellite speakers have a 3.5-inch anodized aluminum cone and Santoprene surround, while the 8-inch in-ground woofer has a dual voice coil, polypropylene cone, and Santoprene surround as well. The best part is the main box ties into the Sonos ecosystem, making this the ideal upgrade if you already have whole-home audio set up for indoors. Keep reading for more.

For a lower-cost outdoor speaker setup, this pair of rock Bluetooth speakers is perfect for you. Coming in at $140 for the pair, you’ll find the two speakers connect to each other for a similar, though not as filling, surround experience. There’s also no Sonos integration here, but with Bluetooth pairing you’ll be able to easily play your favorite music through these speakers. Plus, the built-in solar panel means you won’t have to worry about running wires or anything to the speakers as they’ll charge from the sun during the day and be able to play for hours at night.

Don’t forget that we just found a new Amazon low on LG’s summer-ready 360 Bluetooth speaker. It packs custom lighting and is down to $197 from its normal $300 going rate. Being water-resistant, you’ll be able to set this premium speaker outside during parties and bring it in when folks go home, all without having to worry about a spill or bit of rain while it’s playing.

Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Speaker System features:

An elegant, all-weather streaming sound system that blends in with the natural landscape of outdoor spaces. Six satellite speakers and one in-ground subwoofer provide precision performance and even, balanced coverage, allowing for optimal music enjoyment that seemingly emanates from the surrounding landscape

