New Amazon low hits LG’s summer-ready 360 Bluetooth Speaker with custom lighting at $197 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering the LG XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $196.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is 34% or $103 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model is currently marked down from $300 to $200 directly from LG and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This unique speaker solution sits somewhere in between the smaller portable variants and the high-end options out there while still maintaining a wireless form-factor that can be moved from room-to-room as needed. The cone-shaped design is said to “envelope parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle” and is wrapped in a jersey-knit fabric wrapped. Other features include up to 24 hours of battery life, an IP54 dust and water resistance to safeguard it during summer get togethers this year and comparability with the XBOOM iOS/Android app where you can customize the sound settings and onboard lighting with nine presets across three modes. More details below.

If you are in the market for a new speaker solution this summer and would prefer something with a little more of a portable form-factor, the Anker Soundcore Select Pro is worth a look. This one isn’t as high-tech and the battery caps out at 16 hours, but most folks will likely appreciate the carry handle and lower $69 price tag as well.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the must-see sculptural wireless Obsidian speaker before you dive into our hands-on review of the far more modest Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. But if you’re looking for a particularly smart option, Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with Clock is now at one of its best prices ever alongside some other Echo gear with deals starting from $35 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

LG XBOOM 360 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Advanced 360 Sound with 3-Way Sound System – The innovative cone-shaped speaker envelops parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle. So no matter where you’re standing, the XBOOM 360 brings the beats right to your ears wherever you are and—for the first time ever—it includes upward firing sound to bring a whole new dimension of sound.

24-Hour Playback – Dance all day and night with up to 24 hours of battery life* for premium sound that’s sure to keep the party bumping. *Up to 24-hour battery life based on 50% volume and no lighting. Actual battery usage time may vary.

IP54 Dust and Water Resistant – Keep the party pumping without worry thanks to the IP54 dust and water resistance rating* that makes the XBOOM the perfect choice, no matter if you’re sitting fireside, poolside, or inside.

