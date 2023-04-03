SteelSeries wireless Arctis 7P+ PS5 headset with Tempest 3D audio hits $127 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is now offering the black colorway SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset for $126.99 shipped. Normally going for $170, as it does from SteelSeries directly, this 25% discount or solid $43 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this colorway. The white colorway has previously gone as low as $110, but today’s deal is the lowest we can currently find. PlayStation 5 gamers will benefit from the Tempest 3D Audio support you get with the Arctis 7P+ so you can hear exactly where sounds come from around you. Outside of this, you will be able to game on your PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, Android device, and even Nintendo Switch. You can use the headset wirelessly with the included 2.4GHz dongle or wired over the USB-C connection with up to 30 hours of battery life and a quick 15-minute recharge netting you an additional 3 hours of gaming. The microphone here does retract into the earcup when not in use with associated controls located nearby. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the SteelSeries above, this headset is wired only, though you retain wide platform compatibility. The microphone here also retracts into the earcup while you’re traveling or not talking. Audio controls are in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you want a more premium wired gaming headset instead, you could check out the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wired Headset with GameDAC marked down to $155.50, the new second-best price. Working with your PC and PlayStation 5, the Arctis Pro + GameDAC is the “first Hi-Res gaming headset released.” What that means is this headset supports playback of WAV, FLAC, and DSD files in up to 96kHz, 24-bit for true lossless audio quality. You will also find support for DTS surround sound so you can hear where enemies are coming from with “incredibly accurate positional cues.” In addition to the audio here, you have an integrated microphone that will pick you up clearly while rejecting background noise. Plus, on the GameDAC there’s an OLED menu that lets you dial in on-ear ChatMix, voice settings, and more.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Designed for PlayStation with Tempest 3D Audio on PS5 and award-winning Arctis sound to hear every detail for the competitive advantage

Improved 30-hour battery outlasts even your longest gaming sessions plus 15 min quick charge for 3 hours usage.

Multi-platform USB-C dongle with low latency 2.4Ghz wireless adds the flexibility to swap between systems quickly and seamlessly. (USB-A adapter included)

