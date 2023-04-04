Save 36% on the 2022 model LG Gram 14-inch Laptop down at the all-time low of $797

Amazon is currently offering the 2022 model LG Gram 14-inch i5/8GB/512GB Laptop for $796.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,250, this 36% discount or solid $453 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve seen only a handful of times before today. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i5-1240P processor and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work even with its compact size. You’ll also have 512GB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 14-inch 1920×1200 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $180. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

Looking to switch to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB model marked down to $750, the best price we’ve seen since December. Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support.

2022 LG Gram 14-inch i5/8GB/512GB Laptop features:

14″ WUXGA IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor and Iris Xe Graphics. A powerful processor with impressive with Iris Xe graphics, built to carry you through work, studies, and surfing the web.

Full HD IR Webam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

