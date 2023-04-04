Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best price of the year at $750 (Save $49)

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Dropping the Wi-Fi 128GB capacity model down to $749.99 shipped, today’s offer clocks in at $49 off the usual $799 going rate. This is $10 under our previous mention from back in February, and is the best we’ve seen since December of last year when it dropped to $729.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Even though this is the entry-level iPad Pro, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor. There’s also the new hover feature available exclusively for the iPad Pro above, which makes the $113 experience even more compelling.

Arguably the even more compelling add-on to the M2 iPad Pro is also on sale today. Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPads is also down to the best price of the year, letting you improve the typing experience for $229. That’s down from the usual $299 going rate for the black model, delivering that signature floating hinge design, backlit keyboards and trackpad for one of the best prices ever. Of course, our Apple guide is already filling up with price cuts as a new week gets underway.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

