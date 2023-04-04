Add remote start to your ride with Compustar’s 2-way system at $250 installed (Save $220)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System (4905S) with install on sale for $249.99 shipped. Typically $470 at Best Buy, our last mention was back in January at $300 and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. However, Total Tech members (a $200/year membership) saw it fall as low as $140 back in November. Now that we’re solidly into spring, and summer is only a few months away, it’s time to get that remote start installed on your car. While you might not think about it, remote starting your vehicle as you approach can help bring the cabin down to a more tolerable temperature before you enter. The 2-way remote works up to 3,000 feet from the car and the system communicates back to the remote, letting you know whether or not it started, locked, or unlocked. Plus, there are advanced functions such as timer start and valet mode as well as both hot and colt start functions that can bring your vehicle to the ideal temperature before you ever open the door. Keep reading for more.

If you work on your vehicle yourself as I do, then you might be comfortable installing a system without the help of a trained professional. If so, this model from Compustar on Amazon is available for $120 right now. You’ll find two long-range remotes, with one featuring 2-way communication like today’s lead deal. However, the thing to keep in mind here is that you’ll save around $130, but have to do all of the work yourself, including tear-down, wiring, supplying any other necessary items, and then putting it all back together.

Give your car a bath after getting the remote start system installed. The perfect tool for the job is Sun Joe’s SPX205E-XT portable electric pressure washer, especially since it’s on sale for $59. Down 46% from its normal going rate, this pressure washer will help blast away winter grime as we head into spring, and then pollen once summer rears its head, all without any gas or oil.

Compustar 2-way Remote Start System features:

Cool your car with automatic transmission from afar with this CompuStar remote starter bundle. The two included remotes let you start your car from up to 3,000 feet away and feature advanced functions such as timer start and valet mode. This CompuStar remote starter bundle features hot and cold start functions that get your car to the ideal temperature before you open the door.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!