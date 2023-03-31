Save 46% on Sun Joe’s SPX205E-XT Portable Electric Pressure Washer in return to low of $59

Amazon is currently offering the Sun Joe SPX205E-XT Portable Electric Pressure Washer for $59 shipped. Normally going for $109, this 46% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Coming with an adjustable spray wand, this washer can output a maximum of 1600PSI and up to 1.45 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer uses Sun Joe’s Total Stop System to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to prolong its life while saving energy too. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20-feet of high-pressure hose. Head below for more.

While you can just use water while pressure washing, adding some cleaning fluid can help speed the process along. You could take some of your savings here and grab 1 gallon of Sun Joe’s SPX-HDC1G House and Deck All-Purpose Cleaner for $16.50. This concentrated cleaner is biodegradable, non-toxic, and bleach-free and can be applied with a mop or brush to clean wood, brick, and more. If you have mildew stains on your siding and the pressure washing on its own isn’t cutting it, it is probably worth giving this cleaner a shot.

Sun Joe Portable Electric Pressure Washer features:

The Sun Joe SPX205E-XT Electric pressure washer is perfect for medium to heavy-duty cleaning jobs around the patio, house, and car. Its adjustable spray wand with twist nozzle let you tailor your spray, letting you adjust the intensity and width. Sun Joe’s powerful 11 Amp motor generates 1600 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing of maximum water flow of 1.45 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) giving you maximum power where you need it most thanks to the easy carry handle.

