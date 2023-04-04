DJI’s open-box Action 2 dual-screen action camera combo falls to new low of $169 (Orig. $520)

BuyDig is offering the open-box DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo for $169 shipped. Originally $520, you can pick up the Action 2 in new condition for $399 at Amazon right now. Our last mention was $229 back in December and this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This action camera has two modules, one with a 4K120 camera and the other with a touch display. The camera itself has an ultra-wide field of view that captures nearly everything it’s aimed at. Then, the other module, which can be magnetically attached to basically any side and either facing forward or backward, will let you interact with the settings of the Action 2 and see what it’s recording. Plus, it’s waterproof up to 10 meters without a case and 60 meters when inserted into the waterproof case. Ships with a 1-year DJI warranty and you can learn more about what the Action 2 has to offer in our hands-on review before heading below to get additional information.

While there’s no built-in camera with the Osmo Mobile 6, it turns your iPhone, Pixel, or Samsung device into a cinema camera capable of capturing extremely smooth video. I have the previous generation model and love using it with my iPhone 13 Pro to capture family videos and more. It’s available for $159 on Amazon, which is a bit below what you’d spend on the Action 2 above. Just know that it’s limited to just stabilizing your smartphone and the camera that it has.

Store your footage on the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSD card that’s on sale for an Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Down to $40 from its normal $55 going rate, this near-30% discount makes the 512GB microSD the perfect pair with your new action camera. Then, don’t forget to check out DJI’s FPV drone that’s on sale for $699, which is a pretty substantial savings from its normal $1,299 going rate.

DJI Action 2 features:

DJI Action 2 isn’t just ultra-versatile, it’s also our most powerful action camera yet. The innovative magnetic design lets you effortlessly swap out accessories as you capture life on the go. From parkour to park walks, break the mold with DJI Action 2. Record stunningly smooth footage with rich details that stands out from the rest. DJI Action 2 reaches never-before-seen heights with its capability to shoot 4K/120fps.

