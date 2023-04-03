DJI’s FPV drone includes everything you need for first person flights from $749 (Reg. $1,299)

Amazon is now offering its best discount yet on the DJI FPV Combo. Normally fetching $1,299, this combo recently hit $999 and is now down the extra $100 in order to drop down to $899 shipped. This is a new all-time low at $400 off and marks the first discount of the year. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can score a model from eBay right now for $749. Backed by a full 2-year warranty, that saves you an extra $150 from the new condition sale price while delivering a new all-time low.

While not the new Avata drone, DJI’s FPV offering arrives as a more affordable package for getting in on the first person flight sessions. In the box you’re getting the nimble quadcopter itself as well as a bundled controller and the FPV goggles themselves. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other specs that make the DJI FPV Drone a compelling offering include the 4K60 video capture and a series of flight modes that give you varying degrees of control over speed and the like. You’re also getting a pair of the second-generation FPV goggles which pair with the drone for real time footage that can let you monitor the drone at up to 10 Kilometers away.

But if you’re looking to take to the skies for aerial photography this spring and summer, we’re still tracking an Amazon all-time low on DJI’s Air 2S quadcopters. These more capable solutions are ideal for cinematic shots rather than speedy flights zipping around obstacles with the precision flying of the FPV fit. There’s spring savings attached from $849 in order to mark some of the first discounts in ages. With $150 or more knocked off the going rate, now is the perfect chance to enjoy the 20 MP camera sensor, 31-minute flight times, and 42 MPH top speeds.

DJI FPV Drone Combo features:

Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to go into the beyond.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!