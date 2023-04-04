Save 25% on Dyson’s Pure Cool TP01 HEPA Purifier and Fan at second-best price of $300

Amazon is currently offering the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $399, this 25% discount or solid $99 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen for this purifier/fan combo unit while coming within $1 of the all-time low. The TP01 brings in air through its base where the included HEPA filter sits to capture “99.97% of particles 0.3 microns” in size alongside trapping odors. As this also operates as a fan, it can be set to oscillate up to 70 degrees to evenly spread this purified, cooled air around your room. The included remote control will allow you to set the airflow speed, adjust the oscillation range, and even set a sleep timer so the purifier fan isn’t running all night. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash and just want to clean your air, you could instead go with the Govee Smart HEPA Air Purifier for $62 after clipping the on-page coupon. This model can clean the air in up to 452-square foot spaces once every 30 minutes with four fan speed options, a 360-degree air intake system, and H13 HEPA filtration. This one connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your smart gear to deliver custom-made timers and scheduling as well as the ability to remotely adjust the settings, sleep mode, the night light’s brightness, and more. It works with IFTTT setups and delivers voice command action via Google Assistant or Alexa as well.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these purifiers will clean your air, what do you have cleaning your floors? We’re still tracking the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station marked down to $330, the second-best price. The AV911S EZ uses a row-by-row cleaning pattern to effectively clean your floors and it will return to the base when its battery starts running low. The bagless self-emptying base can store up to 30 days of dirt and debris with the robot vacuum itself roaming around your home cleaning tile, hardwood flooring, and carpet. The design of the pickup brushes here makes this vacuum a good fit for homes with pets. You could start a cleaning session by pressing the button on the top of the vacuum, or instead, connect it to your Alexa or Assistant setup and use voice commands.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 features:

Captures: HEPA filter captures 99.97 0.3 microns particles including dust and pet dander

Dyson technology helps create a healthier home

Projects: Projects refreshed air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow.

Multi-functionality: Tower fan and HEPA air refresher in one.

Other features: Sleep timer, oscillation, 10 air speed settings and automatic shut-off if tipped over

Second layer in filter contains activated carbon to capture household odors and volatile organic compounds like paint fumes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!