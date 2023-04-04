Garmin’s rearview radar for bikes keeps you safe on the road this spring at $100 low (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Varia Cycling Rearview Radar for $99.99 shipped. Down 33% from the typical $150 going rate, today’s deal actually matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen four times in the past. In fact, it’s only the second time this year that we’ve seen it at this price. If you’re an avid bike rider, then you know how crucial is it so be aware of your surroundings. This rearview radar lets you stay aware of vehicles that approach from behind. The radar allows it to see up to 153 yards (or 140 meters) which is over one and a half football fields. Since it can see so far, you’ll know for sure well in advance before the vehicle is on your tire, helping you to ride safer this summer. It also integrates with third-party apps like Ride with GPS overlays and easily mounts to your bike as well. Keep reading for more.

We’d recommend using some of your savings to pick up this kit of rechargeable bike lights. It’s just $13.50 on Amazon, which is quite budget-focused. Both the front and rear lights here are USB rechargeable, meaning you’ll never have to replace aging batteries. It also mounts quite easily, as you just wrap the light’s rubber tag around your handlebars.

Use Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to listen to tunes while on your bike ride. Down to the best price of the year so far at $190, you’ll find these earbuds are perfect for rides thanks to active noise cancellation as well as transparency modes. This allows you to block out noise when needed, but also pipe in ambient sounds when riding to help you stay safe when riding.

Garmin Varia Cycling Rearview Radar features:

Rearview radar provides awareness of vehicles approaching from behind up to 153 yards (140 meters) away

Pairs seamlessly with your Edge bike computer and compatible smartphone as well as select Garmin wearables or the radar display unit

When used with your compatible smartphone, the Varia app provides graphics — plus tone and vibration alerts — to indicate approaching cars

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!