Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at best price of the year at $190 (Save $40)

After seeing markdowns go live on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 series smartphones for the start of the week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to one of the ecosystem’s must-have accessories. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds launched last fall and have largely been selling for the $230 MSRP since. But today, you can score the best price of the year at $189.99 shipped in two different styles. Saving you $40, this is beating our previous mention from over a month ago by $9 and delivering a matching of the 2023 low for only the second time this year.

Available in the Graphite and Bora Purple colorways, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene last fall fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without the more flagship feature set found above, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver much of the same status as being some of the brand’s latest earbuds. Delivering many of the same features as above like ANC and a companion case with Qi charging, these Buds 2 also pack 29-hour battery life and are sitting at $101 thanks to a 33% price cut.

Though for something even more high-end, we just took a hands-on look at Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbuds. Not to spoil too much of the review, but this is now my new favorite true wireless listening experience on the market thanks to balanced drivers that produced crisp yet booming audio. My recent review explores what to expect and why the $399 price tag is worth hearing out.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!