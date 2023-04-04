Save 37% on Klipsch’s Energy 5.1-Ch. Classic surround sound speaker system at $190

For a limited time, Woot is offering the Energy by Klipsch 5.1 Classic Home Theater Speaker System for $189.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $300, this 37% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked previously. For comparison, this same system goes for $275 from Woot’s Amazon storefront currently. If you’ve wanted to set up a basic surround sound system, this option from Energy by Klipsch is worth a look. You’ll have four satellite speakers, the brand’s patented Convergent Source Module center channel, and an 8-inch subwoofer included with this speaker system. Energy claims every speaker here should produce “flat on-axis” responses for even sound reproduction across the entire audio range which will lead to a more natural-sounding movie-watching experience. You will need a receiver to drive this sound system which will increase the up-front cost, so if you want something ready to run out of the box, keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash as well, you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Unlike the Klipsch system above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Have you been looking to add some smart functionality to your home entertainment center? We’re currently tracking the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max marked down to $35, the lowest price we can find. Alongside the included Alexa voice remote, this model provides folks with a cost-effective way to enhance an existing display with 4K streaming and a series of enhancements over the previous-generation 4K models. Those include Wi-Fi 6 support and a setup “40% more powerful” than the now $32 Fire TV Stick 4K. Users will enjoy direct access to all of their streaming service subscriptions as well as picture-in-picture views of smart home video feeds, TV pass through control, and Dolby Atmos audio, among other things.

Energy 5.1 Classic Home Theater Speaker System features:

Take Classic proves that convenience doesn’t have to mean compromise. Sure, you can shop for individual home theater components-but you won’t get better performance, or better looks. Integrating the best technologies Energy has to offer, the Take Classic can fill your room with hair-rising effects and theater-like sound: hyperbolic aluminum dome tweeters for screaming highs, Convergent Source Modules for clear, crisp dialogue and music and a Ribbed Elliptical Surround on the subwoofer that makes every explosion a room shaking affair. In addition, integrated keyhole wall-mounts, threaded inserts and rubber bumpers let you choose how and where to place your speakers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!