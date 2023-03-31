Amazon Fire TV streamers with Alexa remotes now start from $20: Wi-Fi 6 4K Max $35, more

Joining today’s 2023 lows on its 4-series 4K TVs, Amazon is also now dishing up some solid price drops on its Fire TV streaming media players. You can now score its Fire TV Stick 4K Max model for $34.99 shipped. The regularly $55 streamer is now seeing a solid 36% price drop for the lowest price we can find. This deal puts it on par with our previous mention and last year’s holiday sale to match the Amazon all-time low as well. Alongside the included Alexa voice remote, this model provides folks with a cost-effective way to enhance an existing display with 4K streaming and a series of enhancements over the previous-generation 4K models. Those include Wi-Fi 6 support and a setup “40% more powerful” than the now $32 Fire TV Stick 4K. Users will enjoy direct access to all of their streaming service subscriptions as well as picture-in-picture views of smart home video feeds, TV pass through control, and Dolby Atmos audio, among other things. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more Fire TV streaming deals.

Alongside the 4K Max model above, Amazon is also discounting the rest of the lineup as detailed below. While the standard issue 4K model is $2 above our previous mention, the base model and the Lite version are now even less, returning to the 2023 lows:

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

