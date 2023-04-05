Dick’s Sporting Goods Nike Flash Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling running shoes, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Dick’s Sporting Goods Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Legend Crossdye T-Shirt that’s currently marked down from $15 and originally sold for $25. It’s available in seven color options and great for workouts and beyond. The Dri-FIT material removes sweat from skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. It also has an odor-resistant finish to keep you fresh all-day long. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers $38 (Orig. $55)
- React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes $71 (Orig. $140)
- Dri-FIT Victory Solid 2022 Golf Polo $30 (Orig. $58)
- Legend Crossdye T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $25)
- Pegasus Turbo Running Shoes $87 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tempo Dry Running Shorts $16 (Orig. $32)
- React Infinity 3 Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $160)
- Winflo 9 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $100)
- Synthetic Fill Running Vest $58 (Orig. $115)
- Dri-FIT Elastika Training Tank Top $14 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
