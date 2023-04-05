Mackie’s Bluetooth CR-X 5-inch home studio speakers are now down at $162 via Amazon

Joining the ongoing $100 price drop on KRK’s latest 3-inch set, Amazon is now offering pair of 5-inch Mackie CR-X Series Multimedia Studio Monitor Speakers for $161.50 shipped. While this set fetched closer to $230 for all of last year, they now carry a regular price at $200 and are now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also the second-lowest price we have tracked all year and a notable upgrade for folks looking to land some studio monitor speakers up on the desktop. The CR-X Series hits above its pay grade to my ears and makes for a great way to outfit a home studio without breading the bank. They deliver your standard 1/4-inch and RCA jacks for traditional wired connections as well as boast a Bluetooth module so you can stream tunes from your phone and things of that nature, effectively allowing them to double as a stationary Bluetooth speaker. More details below.

If you can make do without the Bluetooth and a slightly smaller form-factor, the 3- and 4-inch CR-X Series models are a notable option that start at $100 for a pair on Amazon. They certainly aren’t going to be as powerful, but they are also less pricey and take up less space on your desktop.

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking a sold $100 price drop and a subsequent new all-time low on the latest from KRK as well. The brand, a personal favorite of mine for many years, is now offering the best price ever on the new GoAux Bluetooth content creator speakers with all of the details you need on this deal waiting right here.

Mackie CR-X Studio Monitor Speakers features:

CR5-XBT 5” monitors with Bluetooth feature a sleek design with a brushed-metal panel and distinct outline. Convenient front panel headphone out and volume control make daily use easy. Flexible inputs include balanced 1/4″ TRS, RCA, 1/8″ Aux, and Bluetooth. High-quality cables are included in the box to get you up and running quickly. Upgrade your listening experience with Mackie CR5-XBT monitors.

