KRK’s new GoAux Bluetooth content creator speakers drop $100 to new all-time low at $249

Following the inital debut at the end of last year and the first price drop a couple months ago, we are now tracking the best price ever on KRK’s GoAux Portable Content Creator Speakers. The more compact 3-inch set known as the GoAux 3 are now marked down $249 shipped via Amazon. This is a solid $100 in savings, $30 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. This pair of speakers is now among the most affordable current-generation models out there from one of the best speaker brands in the game. I have been a huge fan and ardent supporter of KRK studio monitors and speakers for well over a decade now and use two sets on a daily basis (get a closer look at those right here). The GoAux are designed to go from your desktop at home to out in the field and wherever else you might need them. Shipping with a travel-ready soft case for on-the-go recording sessions, they feature automatic room correction for “optimal fidelity anywhere” and, alongside the 1/8-inch aux and RCA stereo inputs, they can also connect to your smartphone wirelessly over Bluetooth. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and head below for more.

Now, as notable as it is to score a pair of KRK speakers for $249 shipped, there are more affordable options out there. The Mackie CR3-X 3-Inch Creative Reference Multimedia Professional Studio Monitors are a solid alternative here. While it’s hard to imagine this $100 set stacking up the regularly $350 KRKs above, I have used the CR3-X speakers several times and they hit above their pay grade to my ears.

Looking for something more unique? Check out the mech-style robot speaker from GravaStar we just reviewed as well as Edifier’s new hi-res QD35 tabletop Bluetooth speaker with a retro-style translucent design. And on the more traditional Bluetooth speaker front, deals on some of the best Bose models are still live from $89 as part of the brand’s pre-spring event right here.

KRK GoAux Portable Content Creator Speakers feature:

Perfect for traveling musicians and engineers, they deliver renowned KRK sound quality in a mobile-friendly size

Travel-ready soft case for on-the-go recording sessions

Packed with everything you need for professional quality setup

Automatic Room Correction for optimal fidelity anywhere

Along with the 1/8” Aux and RCA stereo inputs, you can connect wirelessly to your smartphone, computer, or other Bluetooth-capable audio devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!