Get ready for spring DIY projects with SKIL’s 20V 6-tool combo kit at $360 (2023 low)

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 20 6-tool Combo Tool Kit for $360 shipped. While you’d normally pay $400 or more, today’s deal delivers the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. In fact, this discount marks the first major price drop since Black Friday when it fell to $199, marking the third-lowest discount of all-time for the DIY kit. You’ll find that this kit basically includes everything you’ll need to tackle DIY projects around the house. There’s a drill/driver for assembling projects, a reciprocating saw for breaking things down, an oscillating multitool for trimming under doorways or through drywall, and much more. On top of the tools themselves, you’ll get a 4Ah and 2Ah battery as well as a charger, all compatible with the entire SKIL PWR CORE 20 lineup. Need a quick top-off to finish a project? The 2Ah battery goes from 0% to 25% in just five minutes, and hits 100% in 45 minutes. Keep reading for more.

If you’re in the market for something more budget-friendly, the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX 4-tool combo kit is $169. Delivering $191 in savings, you’re getting four tools instead of six here, which explains the savings. Plus, the BLACK+DECKER battery platform is far less robust when compared to the SKIL kit above. However, if you need a starter kit at a little bit of a lower price, then the BLACK+DECKER combo kit is a great choice all the same.

Make one of your first DIY projects installing Wyze’s Home Security Core Kit to keep your home safe while you’re on spring vacations. It includes the hub and three sensors for just $50, which is a 50% discount and marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your DIY kit as we uncover more deals throughout spring.

SKIL PWR CORE 20 6-tool Combo Kit features:

The Ultimate 20V Tool Combo Kit This tool combo kit includes the following PWRCore 20 products: Drill Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Oscillating Multi Tool, Bluetooth Speaker, Sander, and Spotlight. Includes the power and performance of the SKIL 4. 0Ah PWRCore 20 Lithium Battery, 2. 0Ah PWRCore 20 Lithium Battery with PWRAssist Mobile Charging, and PWRJump Charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

