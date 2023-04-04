Save 50% on Wyze’s Home Security Core Kit with hub and three sensors at all-time low of $50

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Home Security Core Kit for $49.98 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 50% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only seen a couple of times before today with this being the first notable drop of the year. This deal doesn’t tend to last long so be sure to jump on it before it’s gone! This kit includes everything you need to get started on your DIY home security journey with the Wyze Sense Hub, the Sense Keypad, a motion detector, and two entry sensors. The Wyze app will help guide you through the setup process with these sensors not requiring any screws to be attached, and then the app will allow you to remotely manage your system with the ability to set up access codes for anyone you need. If you need more entry sensors or motion detectors, you can purchase them separately and the hub can handle up to 100 sensors. You’ll also have the option to pay $10 a month to have your system professionally monitored by Noonlight. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

You may also want to have a camera to monitor your home while you’re away too. In that case, you can take some of your savings and pick up the Wyze Cam Pan V3 Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera for $40. Coming with an IP65 rating, you can set this camera indoors or out, though you will need the Wyze Outdoor Power Adapter V2 if you want to set it up outside. Once you connect it to your Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to stream video to your phone and control where the camera is aimed. The camera can even automatically track motion around your room. Video recordings can also be saved directly to a microSD card so you don’t have to deal with paying for a cloud storage plan.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, locks, cameras, and more. Would you also like to have some smart functionality on your front door? We’re currently tracking August’s latest 4th Generation Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Lock marked down to $182, the second-best price of the year. August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto-unlock, the ability to share virtual keys with friends or family, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant.

Wyze Home Security Core Kit features:

Wyze Home Monitoring and Wyze Sense v2 Core Starter Kit adds professional home security* at a DIY price. Simple to set up, no long-term contracts, just straightforward peace of mind. The way it should be. Wyze is trusted by over 5 million customers and is famous for making great technology accessible to everyone. This might be our greatest accomplishment yet — Protecting the stuff you care about for only a few bucks a month. Have you looked at the other guys? No one else is even close. (*Note: active paid service required for professional monitoring).

