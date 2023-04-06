Today’s Android game and app deals: Reventure, Cartogram, Nelly Cootalot, more

Your Thursday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Joining today’s Google Play software deals, we are also tracking a $150 price drop on the OnePlus 10T handset down at $500 shipped. As for the apps, today’s collection is headlined by titles like Reventure, Dwarf Journey, Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet, Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper, TileStorm, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Reventure:

Choose your path, every decision leads to a new ending.
Will you find the real one? Is there such a thing? Only one way to know…The world doesn’t change with each new game, you do. Well, actually it DOES change, but that’s a secret for you to find out. New playable characters, hints, costumes, visual effects and more! Even a simple-looking-yet-amazing game like this takes a lot of time and big piles of money to make, but you can get it for only a few bucks.

