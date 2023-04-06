Definitive Technology’s Studio 3D Mini Soundbar System drops to new second-best price of $310

Amazon is currently offering the Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini Soundbar and Subwoofer System for $310.16 shipped. Normally going for $449 in recent months, today’s deal is a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this sound system while coming within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve seen. This deal also beats our previous mention by $50. It has previously gone for as much as $899 but has sat in the $449 price range most of the year. This soundbar utilizes four racetrack drivers and two 1-inch tweeters to provide a wider soundstage and keep sharp details. These six speakers are combined with the single 8-inch subwoofer to provide that punchy bass that enhances any listening experience. You’ll also find the usual HDMI passthrough with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR thanks to its support for eARC. Over one cable, you will be able to playback Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio from your TV or console. There is also support for music streaming with HEOS built-in so you can even playback Hi-Fi audio. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Want to grab a projector to take on the road? We’re currently tracking the Samsung The Freestyle 1080p HDR Smart Portable Projector marked down to $598, the all-time Amazon low price. The Freestyle projector has been designed for ease of use. Once you find the angle you want, it’ll automatically adjust the image for the perfect picture with auto leveling, focus, and keystone technology built-in. You can either plug in with an HDMI source or stream with Wi-Fi depending on what’s required for your application. The projected screen can be anywhere between 30 and 100 inches in size with support for external batteries so you can use the projector anywhere. On top of that, at home, it supports Bixby, Alexa, and Assistant for voice control, making it quite versatile.

Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini Soundbar System features:

HEARD BUT NOT SEEN – Two inches tall, this modern and unobstructive sound bar remains out of sight until you hear the massive boom with its (4) 1″ x 3″ racetrack drivers (two front, two side) and (2) 1” tweeters that deliver dynamic and detailed audio

EXTRAORDINARY VISUALS – Get a cinematic experience on your 4K HD TV with HRD10 and Dolby Vision support for stunning, nuanced contrast and detailed imaging with brilliant colors and depth that bring your songs and movies to life

WIRELESS MUSIC STREAMING – Built-in HEOS lets you stream hi-res audio tracks from popular streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, TIDAL, or simply connect to music stored in your digital library for wireless listening

