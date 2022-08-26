Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini review: Cinema audio in your living room [Video]

Definitive Technology has broken into the soundbar game with their Studio 3D Mini Soundbar and Subwoofer combo. We reviewed their BP9060 Towers and were very impressed, and this home theater setup absolutely meets the mark. It packs DTS:X and Dolby Audio into a surprisingly small form factor, but don’t let its size fool you. I could not believe the audio that came out of something just over 2 feet long and under 2 inches tall.

Studio 3D Mini Quick Specs:

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility

Two side-firing drivers along with front-facing tweeters and drivers

8-inch subwoofer included

4K HDMI pass-through, USB, AUX, Optical, Bluetooth, and Airplay 2 connectivity

Wall mount ready

Price: $899

Design

While the footprint of this device is definitely something to write home about, my favorite aspect is the angled sides which pack powerful drivers. This aspect increases the fullness of the sound like nothing you’ve heard before. To achieve a similar sound in the past, you’d have to mount multiple speakers around the room, wire them all together, and hope for the best. The Studio 3D Mini does the work of three or four speakers, especially when enabling Dolby Atmos. The brushed metal look is sleek and matches most TVs, so it seamlessly blends into your living room.

The subwoofer, while bulky, packs a powerful bass that rounds out the sound. Make sure to check measurements beforehand; mine fit quite snug in my entertainment center.

Setup

Similar to other soundbars and subwoofers, connecting to your TV through HDMI is the easiest way to get started. However, to get the most out of the Studio 3D Mini, you’re going to have to download their app, HEOS. This is where the trouble begins.

The app offers three options to connect to the internet: wireless (using Bluetooth), WAP, and Ethernet. I did not want to resort to the Ethernet option, but after a few tries using wireless, my hand was forced. I daisy-chained my soundbar to the power, then the TV, and then to the Ethernet. This also did not work. It was flashing lights that were not in the manual or any guides I could find online, which is worrying. After a 30-plus-minute update and power cycling my TV, the soundbar, and my Google TV, it finally connected.

Thankfully, the app offers a wide range of controls and access to the most popular music streaming services. If you don’t care about connecting your soundbar to the internet, these controls are available on the included remote.

Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini: Video

Cinema Quality Sound

After getting everything set up, I was blown away at the quality of the sound here. While you can’t get the 3D audio aspect through a YouTube video, above are examples from the recent Hulk versus She-Hulk battle. The bass of the subwoofer makes each Hulk smash feel like it’s going to take down your walls. Personally, horror movies are where this system shines. Sure, a dark room sets the atmosphere, but the tension increases tenfold when the audio seems like it is above, behind, and on either side of you.

While AirPods Pro are my preferred in-ear listening method, I was extremely impressed with streaming music through this too. It will be hard to go back to just any Bluetooth speaker after hearing your favorite songs on here. The Studio 3D Mini will handle the parties just as well as your quiet night in.

9to5Toys’ Take

While other soundbars can run you upward of $1000 and not even include a subwoofer, Definitive Technology’s Studio 3D Mini offers premium audio for around $899. At this price range, it can be difficult to recommend, but if you’re all set in the TV department and looking to get a great value for a higher price, this is a great choice. With very few compromises, it is well-rounded enough to be a notable choice whether you’re into TV and movies, gaming, or music streaming.

