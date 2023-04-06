Save 22% on Fanttik’s 50-bit Mini Electric Precision Screwdriver Kit in return to $54.50 low

Fanttik Direct (100% positive feedback over 12 months) via Amazon is currently offering its Mini Electric Precision Screwdriver Kit for $54.47 shipped. Normally going for $70, this 22% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for the 50-bit bundle. This tool set is perfect for those who like to tinker or repair electronics as it comes equipped with an assortment of 50 Torx, y-shaped, square, and many more unique bits alongside the usual Philips and slotted bits. The electric driver included here features two gear modes for different torque levels depending on what work you’re doing. A built-in magnet ensures screws stay attached to the bit while the magnet also retains the bit itself. The magnetic storage box prevents bits from falling and can be taken out easily. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead grab the 24-bit kit for $40. You receive the same electronic driver as you do above but fewer bits to work with. Whether you’re working on repairing your laptop or smaller electronics, this screwdriver kit is worth a look as it could accelerate your workflow. The 350mAh battery will allow this driver to operate for 2 hours continuously.

Fanttik Electric Mini Precision Screwdriver features:

This torque screwdriver has a high and low electric torque of 0.2/0.05N.m and a manual torque of 3N.m. Also, it can work continuously for 2 hours, which is completely enough for your electronic repair work. Suitable for tablet computers, mobile phones, watches, electronic bracelets, cameras, precision instruments, etc. With magnetic bits design, if you open the shell upside down, the internal screw parts will not fall out. The whole body is magnetic, and there is a magnetization zone at the bottom, and the drill bit touches here for 5 seconds to complete the magnetization.

