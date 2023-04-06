Take to the skies with Holy Stone’s foldable 1080 FPV drone at $50, more models from $20

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS280 Foldable 1080p FPV Drone for $50.39 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $80 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve tracked, saving $30 from the typical rate. In fact, the only time that we’ve seen it go for less was back in March with a drop to $45. Whether you’re a veteran with drones or just starting out, having a low-cost model on hand is never a bad thing. This drone features a 1080p camera built-in and real-time HD video transmission while in the air. It also has intelligent features like one-key takeoff and landing, auto hovering, and more. Plus, weighing in at just 0.34 pounds, you won’t have to worry about registering this drone with the FAA making it an easier option for beginners. Keep reading for additional drone deals.

More Holy Stone deals:

Don’t forget that those who are in the market for a more premium experience can pick up the DJI Mavic Air 2 drone for $729 right now, down from its normal $919 going rate. While the Fly More Combo Kit is sold out at $789, the $729 drone only sale is still live and would be a solid choice for a more cinematic experience when flying around your town this spring.

Holy Stone HS280 Foldable FPV Drone features:

1080P HD camera (angle 80°adjustable) plus smooth FPV Real-Time transmission equals to the enlargement of your horizon! Capture the beauty and vastness of the world with great ease in remarkable detail with 1920*1080 photos. Multiple intelligent flying modes and features like One-Key Takeoff/landing, Headless Mode, Auto Hovering, Emergency Stop, Gravity Sensor are for the beginners. This RC Quadcopter is great for novice.

