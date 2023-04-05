DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo hits $790 low at Amazon (Save $198), drone itself at $729

Amazon is now offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Quadcopter Fly More Combo for $789.99 shipped. Normally fetching $988, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 20% in savings attached. It’s not only below the price you’d pay for the drone itself right now, but also delivering the first discount of the year and first we’ve chance we’ve seen to save since all the way back in the fall. Those who don’t mind going the certified refurbished route can score the quadcopter for $729 courtesy of a DJI authorized eBay seller that backs your purchase with a 2-year warranty.

Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time and plenty of compelling features for those who want something a bit more capable than DJI’s more entry-level offerings. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. At this price, you’re effectively getting a flagship drone for the price of a starter quadcopter. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, and don’t need all of the flagship features as the pro version, certainly not all of the extra gear, would be the new DJI Mini 3. This model just hit the scene as a more budget-conscious alternative to the featured discount, delivering much of the same folding form-factor for less. Its $469 sale price still carries with it 4K HDR video recording that can swap to vertical shooting, as well as 38-minute flight times and a lightweight 249-gram build. Get a better idea of what to expect from back when the new drone launched right before the holidays.

Right now, we’re also tracking some other notable discounts on DJI drones for taking flight this spring. The even more capable Air 2S quadcopter provides an even more capable way to record aerial footage this spring and is now on sale from $849. Or should you be looking for something a tad more immersive, DJI’s FPV drone includes everything you need for first person flights from $699. Then as far as the latest from DJI is concerned, the company just refreshed its smartphone accessory lineup with an all-new DJI Osmo Mobile SE.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

