Panasonic’s LUMIX G95 20MP Mirrorless Camera comes with a lens and accessory kit at $698 low

For a limited-time, B&H is offering the Panasonic LUMIX G95 20.3MP Mirrorless Camera with a 12-60mm lens and accessory kit for $697.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,008, this 31% discount or solid $310 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this mirrorless camera with the Focus Camera Amazon storefront matching this limited-time deal from B&H, though you’re just receiving the camera and lens there. Note: while you can place the order now, B&H is closed for Passover and will reopen on April 14. This bundle will net you the G95 camera body with a 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens alongside an accessory kit including a SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB SD Card and a shoulder bag. While this camera can take full-resolution 20.3-megapixel stills, the G95 is a competent video camera as well. Capable of recording 4K video at framerates up to 30fps, you will be able to use V-Log to get a higher dynamic range that can be edited in post-processing. The camera body can provide 5-axis dual image stabilization for shooting slower without having blur. Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi support allow you to use the Panasonic Image App to control the camera and download pictures. If you’ve been looking to get into photography, the Lumix G95 with this lens is the perfect way to get started.

If you want to save some cash and want a point-and-shoot solution, check out the Panasonic LUMIX ZS100 20.1-Megapixel Digital Camera at $398. The sensor between the two cameras is similar with both being around 20MP and the built-in zoom lens has an F2.8 to F5.9 aperture and a focal range of 25-250mm. It can also record 4K 30fps video like the G95 but without the support for V-Log. A similar 5-axis stabilization system is also present in this point-and-shoot camera. The lens system is designed by the renowned Leica.

Depending on how often you take pictures, you may need some bulk storage to keep them with you. In that case, we’re currently tracking the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD marked down to $135, the new all-time Amazon low price. Easily landing near the top of our roundup of the best portable SSDs, it features up to 1,050MB/s speeds, 2-meter drop protection, and USB-C connectivity alongside a particularly high-quality build overall. You could instead opt for the 1TB model for just $90 if you don’t need 2TB of portable storage.

Panasonic LUMIX G95 Mirrorless Camera features:

Embrace your creativity in photography with the LUMIX G95! In addition to having a 20.3 MP Digital Live MOS sensor that’s poised to capture every detail, the G95 camera for photography makes it easier than ever to take great pictures, with features that offer exceptional flexibility. The free-angle monitor ensures you have flexibility in shooting from any angle, and the weather-sealed camera body gives you confidence when shooting in adverse conditions such as rain, dust, or low temperatures. The G95 gives you incredible flexibility in editing videos, with pre-installed Vlog-L, which features log characteristics with 12 Stops of dynamic range for maximum freedom in editing.

