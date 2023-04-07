’47 Brand One Day Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide: MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL, more

30% off from $10
a person wearing a hat

Today only, ’47 Brand is offering 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $40 or more. Better yet, orders of $75 or more placed today will receive a free $10 digital coupon. One of our top picks from this sale is the MLB Two Tone Franchise Hat that’s currently marked down to $28. This hat is perfect for the back 9 at the golf course or 9 innings at the ballpark. It’s available in 30 team options and it’s gender neutral, for anyone to wear it. I also love that it has a logo on the front and back of the hat as well as a ’47 logo on the side. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, Nike is offering up to 50% off new markdowns during its Spring Flash Sale.

