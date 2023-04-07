Nike Masters Deals are live! Score up to 50% off shoes, Dri-FIT apparel, and more

Nike is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns including Dri-FIT apparel, golf shoes, running styles, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Golf Shoes that’s currently marked down to $91. For comparison, these shoes are regualrly priced at $160. This style is available in five color options and features materials that give you energy transfer through your swing. It also has an updated outsole that gives you traction in key areas to reduce slipping. Plus, these golf shoes can be worn on the course and throughout the day with a casual look. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out Lululemon’s latest spring deals here.

