Amazfit’s GTS 2 Mini has 14-day battery life and workout tracking at new low of $69.50

Reg. $90 $69.50

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch for $69.54 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically going for $90 lately, today’s deal actually comes in at more than $8 below our first mention and comes in at around $0.50 below the previous best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Even though we’re a few months into the year, it’s never a bad time to start keeping track of your workouts as we head toward summer. The GTS 2 Mini packs a slew of fitness tracking functions like 70 built-in sports modes, 5ATM water-resistance, and even built-in GPS to track your runs or bike rides. You’ll also find Amazon Alexa onboard here for commanding smart home devices when at home, sending a text while out and about, or changing the music while working out. On top of that, the GTS 2 Mini can go for up to 14 days between charges, allowing you to hit the trail or go camping without bringing a plug for your smartwatch. Keep reading for more.

Change the look of your watch with a new band by leveraging a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal. This 3-pack of bands comes in at just $12 and there are several options to choose from on the landing page at Amazon. With three bands included, you’ll be able to swap between various styles/designs depending on what event you’re heading to.

Looking for other ways to help be healthier this spring? Well, the Vitamix spring sale is now live and offers up to $100 off pro-grade blenders and much more. Pricing starts at $125 in the sale and having a Vitamix blender on hand would be useful to help make a pre- or post-workout protein shake, fruit smoothie, or anything else.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smartwatch features:

Featuring curved 2.5D glass to enhance your most fashionable outfits, the borderless design1 of the GTS 2 mini has a lightweight of 19.5g2 and a thickness of 8.95mm (without the sensor base), as well as a skin-friendly silicone strap. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini has a vibrant 1.55-inch AMOLED screen and 50+ watch faces to choose from, with most also having a matching Always-on Display3. Upload your own photos to make the watch face truly yours, and focus on what you care about with the custom modular dial. The GTS 2 mini supports industry-leading in-depth tracking of heart health4, with warnings for abnormally elevated resting heart rate provided.

