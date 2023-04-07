Vitamix spring sale offers up to $100 off pro-grade blenders, FREE apron, more from $125

The Vitamix 2023 spring sale is now in full swing. Offering up to $100 in savings and deals on just about every blender in its lineup, now’s a great time to upgrade to one of the brand’s pro-grade solutions – many of these models come with solid 5- to 10-year warranties as well. The deals start from $290 on the countertop models or $125 on the handheld immersion blenders and are delivering some of the best deals of the year. You can even use code APRON at checkout on purchases of $289.95 or more to score a FREE Hedley & Bennett apron. Head below for a closer look and some top picks from the sale.

Vitamix spring sale:

The rest of this weekend’s cooking and kitchen deals are waiting right here in our home goods hub. Looking for something in the juicer category instead? Magic Bullet’s Mini model is now at the best price of the year with a drop down to just $42.50 shipped and you can get a closer look in both our deal coverage and hands-on review.

Vitamix Explorian E310 features:

With intuititive, versatile controls, exhilirating power, and durability backed up by a 5-year warranty, the new Explorian Series E310 will forever change the way you cook, it’s never been easier to become a Vitamix owner. Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. With the Pulse feature, layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky pasta sauce or thick vegetable soups.

