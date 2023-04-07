CRKT’s compact Pilar folding pocket knife upgrades your EDC at 12-month low of $28

Amazon is offering the CRKT Pilar Folding Pocket Knife for $28.10 shipped. Down from $38, this $10 discount actually comes in at the best price that we’ve seen in over a year at Amazon. In fact, the last time it was this low was around January or February of last year. This pocket knife features an ambidextrous design that allows you to open it with either hand easily. The satin finish blade features a modern look and the built-in frame lock ensures that the knife doesn’t close unless you want it to. On top of that, CRKT backs this pocket knife with a limited lifetime warranty to cover any defects in materials or workmanship you might come across. Keep reading for more.

Update 4/7 @ 4:48 PM: Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Clash Serrated Folding Pocket Knife for $31.14 shipped. Down from $39 typically, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in the past 12 months.

If you just need a spare compact flashlight, it’s hard for me not to recommend the OLIGHT i3E EOS. This light is my go-to for those who want a budget-friendly flashlight that’s also pretty bright. Powered by a single (included) AAA battery, you’ll find 90 lumens of brightness here which is plenty to see in the dark when walking around outside. Plus, it’s just $10, making it quite budget-friendly as well.

Slim down the rest of your EDC by browsing through Pad & Quill’s spring sale that delivers 35% off a wide range of products. From MagSafe wallets to iPhone leather cases, Watch bands, and more, this sale starts at $17 and makes now a great time to get rid of your existing bulky wallet in favor of a slimmer magnetic model.

CRKT Pilar Folding Pocket Knife features:

When Jesper Voxnaes designed the first Pilar, he named it after Ernest Hemingway’s beloved boat—the 38-foot long vessel that he used for renegade surveillance of German U-boats during WWII. The world-famous author was also a WWI combat vet, big-game hunter, sailor, and fisherman, and certainly would have chosen one among this minimalist line to be his EDC.

