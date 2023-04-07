Pad & Quill spring sale knocks 35% off its iPhone leather cases, Watch bands, more from $17

Update: You can now use code PQ5 at checkout to knock the 30% off spring sale prices down even lower.

Joining hundreds of dollars in savings on its leather backpacks and Apple Watch bands, Pad & Quill is now offering some solid price drops on its iPhone 14 wallet cases and more. In fact, the brand is now offering a solid 30% off all of its iPhone 12, 13, and 14 cases with pricing starting from $28 with free shipping on everything in orders over $35. While we do see regular price drops on its handmade bags, cord organizers, and Apple Watch bands, deals on its iPhone cases are somewhat more limited. Head below for a closer look at the Pad & Quill spring iPhone 14 wallet case deals.

Pad & Quill spring iPhone 14 wallet case deals

As we mentioned above, the deals are now live on all three generations of iPhone cases, including all of its latest models we featured shortly after the debut of Apple’s latest handsets. No codes are required for today’s deals.

One standout here is the brand’s Traveler LeatherSafe iPhone 14 model that is now going for $69.97 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the best deal we have see on this model all year and very close to the all-time low we tracked previously (outside of the 3-day Black Friday sale). You’re looking at a plastic-free handmade artisan case made of American full-grain leather with UV-resistant nylon stitching and a RFID-protected secure wallet that transforms into a stand. This fold down wallet fixture also means you can slide a MagSafe charger on the back of the case without completely removing it when you’re ready to charge – not something you see very often with proper leather wallet cases like this. It ships with a 2-year leather warranty and a 30-day money back promise.

Browse through all of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 Pro/Max Pad & Quill cases on sale right here.

Speaking of spring sales on iPhone cases, if you’re not into the handmade leather above OtterBox just launched a notable event of its own offering 15% off a range of its MagSafe cases and more. Get a closer look at those in our deal coverage here.

Pad & Quill Traveler LeatherSafe iPhone 14 Case features:

The leather, in this case, is American full-grain leather, the best in the world. Our stitch thread is tough and sewn by artisans with generations of experience with leather making. We celebrate the artisan, and each one initials the case you have. That’s our tribute to their skill, which drives us here at Pad & Quill.

