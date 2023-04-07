ESR combines a 7.5W MagSafe power bank with a wallet and kickstand, available now [Deal]

This week, ESR is launching its first 3-in-1 HaloLock MagSafe accessory, functioning as a wallet, kickstand, and portable wireless charging battery all in one. Not only is this an ESR-first product, but, according to the brand, this is a “world-first” launch that combines all three functions. Ready to learn more, as well as how you can save 10% already? Keep reading to find out everything we know about the ESR HaloLock Power Bank Wallet.

ESR outfits your phone with new Power Bank Wallet with kickstand

ESR is a well-known brand at both Amazon and here at 9to5Toys, delivering quality accessories at pretty great prices typically. And, the Power Bank Wallet is no exception. While we’ve seen MagSafe kickstands, power banks, and wallets from ESR in the past, this is the first time that we’ve seen all three put together.

Let’s start off with the wallet aspect here. While you can only hold 1-2 cars in this wallet, that’s still enough for you to keep a license and credit card on you for quick trips to the store. Then, you have the kickstand function available here. The stand can go from 20° to -70° and everything in-between, allowing you to really dial in the exact angle to have your phone sitting at. This can be useful for whenever you’re watching a YouTube video in the airport, taking a FaceTime call, or just want your phone to be visually available without picking it up.

Then, we move onto the portable battery functionality. With a 5,000mAh battery built-in, you’ll find that the Power Bank Wallet from ESR has two modes to charge your phone. In the wireless mode, it’ll deliver 7.5W of power to your compatible iPhone 12 or newer device. However, there’s also a USB-C port on the side which is for both input and output, and can deliver up to 12W of charging capability.

At a $59.99, this battery bank comes in at a bit less than Apple’s official offering, but also delivers a lot more functionality. But, better yet, you can save 10% right now and drop the price down to $53.99 by clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon, giving you an even better price. Shipping is slated to begin toward the end of the month.

9to5Toys’ Take

The ESR Power Bank Wallet is honestly probably one of my favorite announcements from them in a while. I wouldn’t personally use it, mostly because of how bulky it is, but at the same time it does provide a lot of functionality for the size. So, if you’re in the market for a MagSafe kickstand, portable battery, and wallet, then ESR’s solution is really the only one on the market that can do all three.

