Eve’s refreshed HomeKit Water Guard monitors for leaks with Thread at $78 (Save 22%)

Amazon is now offering the refreshed Eve Water Guard for $78.36 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re now looking at the second-best discount of the year and the lowest since back in January. Clocking in at 22% off, it comes within $5 of the 2023 low, too. Recently refreshed with Thread support, the latest iteration of Eve Water Guard arrives as a smart home water leak detector much the same as the original model. Pairing with HomeKit out of the box over Bluetooth or Thread, Water Guard features a 100dB siren that pairs with a 6.5-foot sensing cable to detect leaks in your basement, under sinks, near water pipes, and really anywhere else in your home. Our launch coverage details all of the updates to the recent release, as well. Head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a more affordable solution for keeping tabs on leaks or spills, this water leak sensor from Aqara will only set you back $18 right now. Unlike the Eve model above, this one doesn’t work entirely on its own, and needs to be paired with an Aqara hub in order to take advantage of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support. But its more affordable price tag does mean that adopting it into your setup won’t set your wallet back nearly as much.

While all of the week’s other best deals are now live in our smart home guide, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles. These modular lights pair with your Siri setup much like the more practical Eve Water Guard above, delivering ambient lighting into your space at the best price ever. Following a rare discount, you can score the starter kit for $200, as well as an expansion kit at $60.

Eve Water Guard with Thread features:

Leave your home even with the washing machine running. Enjoy complete peace of mind knowing that no water’s leaking in the cabinet beneath those water pipes. And keep a watchful eye on the basement, even though you don’t go there that often. Eve Water Guard detects water leaks and alerts you the moment they occur – visually, audibly and via an app on your iPhone.

