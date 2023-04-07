JBL’s Boombox, mini Go, Clip, and Wind 2 bike Bluetooth speakers now on sale from $21

We are now tracking a series of solid deals on JBL Bluetooth speakers, from its larger Boombox models to the speciality handlebar bike option, and everything in between. First up, Amazon is offering the JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.95 shipped in black or camo. Regularly $400, this is $100 off, well under the price of the newer $500 Boombox 3 and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked twice before now. As the name suggests, it delivers an “iconic grip handle” for easy transpiration to the backyard, beach, and anywhere else your summer adventures might take you. The 24 hours of wireless playback is joined by typical Bluetooth streaming from your smart devices as well as an IPX7 waterproof rating to safeguard it against splashes around the pool. Head below for more details and JBL deals.

More JBL speaker deals:

Alongside our recent review of the latest Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3, we are also tracking solid offers on Marshall’s compact and retro Willen Bluetooth speaker. This is one of the first deals we have tracked on this model, coming very close to its best price ever, and you can get all of the details on it right here.

JBL Boombox 2 speaker features:

Get the loudest, most massive JBL Original Pro sound on our most powerful portable JBL Boombox 2 speaker. It pumps out powerful, deep bass just like in clubs powered by JBL. The iconic grip handle makes it easy to transport the JBL Boombox 2 portable speaker. The fun doesn’t have to stop. Packed with an incredible 24 hours of battery life, JBL Boombox 2 lets you party all day and into the night.

