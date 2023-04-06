Marshall’s compact and retro Willen Bluetooth speaker falls to $98 (Reg. $120), more

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Willen Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $97.99 shipped. Having dropped from the usual $120 going rate, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save thanks to the $22 price cut. It’s also arriving at the second-best price to date by coming within $5 of the all-time low set once before back in January. It’s the best since and only the second markdown of the year, too. Willen arrives as Marshall’s most compact speaker, rocking a portable design that fits all of the company’s usual retro stylings. The black and brass colorway is complemented by an IP67 waterproof enclosure made of vinyl, with metal accenting to deliver on that old school amp look and feel. The speaker gets 15 hours of battery life before it’s time to plug in, and also has a fun adjustable strap on the back for attaching to backpacks, shower curtain rods, and anywhere else you can think of listening to the Willen. We further broke down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review from last summer, too.

Also getting in on the savings, the Marshall Emberton speaker now rests at $119.99 via Amazon. Saving you 20% from its usual $150 going rate, this matches the best discount of the year. Delivering a compact design only outdone in size by the Willen above, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons to pull off the signature retro look. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

We also just took a hands-on look at another contender for summer’s best Bluetooth speaker. The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 arrives as the latest iteration on one of 9to5’s favorite offerings, supplementing the waterproof design and colorful, compact form-factor with an environmentally-friendly build made of recycled plastics. Dive into our review for all of the details.

Marshall Willen features:

Willen is the mighty portable speaker that is made to go everywhere with you. Built with one 2’’ full range driver and two passive radiators, this speaker brings you the heavy Marshall sound you can’t live without. A top-of-class IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating means it’s always ready for the road. Willen brings together the iconic Marshall design with a ruggedness that dares you to push its limits. All this, plus its hefty 15+ hours of listening on a single charge and mounting strap mean that Willen is raring to go wherever you go.

