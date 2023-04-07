Journey now 20% off sitewide: Charging stand, MagSafe desk mat, Watch bands, and more

Journey has now launched its annual Easter sale, delivering a solid 20% off everything sitewide. From its new 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand with a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger to the ALTI Desk mat with built-in charging and everything in between, now’s your chance to score some of the brand’s gear at a discount. While the 20% here might not seem all that deep a discount, Journey almost never offers anything more than that with the Easter event matching what we saw in previous holiday sales and for Black Friday last year. Head below for the Journey Easter promo code and more details on the sale.

Journey Easter sale:

From now through this weekend, you can use code EASTER20 at checkout to knock a solid 20% off everything the brand offers. Free shipping is available on all orders over $40.

As we mentioned above, the 20% in savings available here is matching the lowest price we have tracked on everything in the sale. That includes its leather Apple Watch bands and some of the already marked down iPhone cases as well its charging gear like the Rapid GO Wireless Power Bank that will drop to $55.99 shipped from the regular $70.

But one standout option here is the Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station that will fall to $111.99 shipped with the code above. The regularly $140 charging station has never gone for less and is the latest entry to the brand’s MagSafe charging lineup. You’re looking at a MagSafe and Qi-ready charging stand that can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. Alongside an adjustable magnetic phone charging pad, you’ll also find a built-in Apple Watch charging puck that can be removed from the stand and used as a portable USB-C Apple wearable charger. I certainly enjoyed my time with it for review and am still using it as we speak.

Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features:

Simultaneously power your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods/Pro with JOURNEY’S Rapid TRIO Wireless Charging Stand. Works with all models of iPhone 12/13/14 series, Airpods with wireless charging cases and all models of Apple Watch. Dynamise your charging routine even further with the Rapid TRIO’s detachable USB-C Apple Watch charger. Out of office? Slip the charger into your bag and plug into a USB-C port to charge your Apple Watch.

