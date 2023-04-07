Logitech’s latest G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse hits new low of $140

Amazon is offering the Logitech G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $139.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its typical rate of $160, today’s $20 discount actually marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, the previous best price was $145. As the latest Logitech G502 design, the G502 X Plus reimagines and redesigns the iconic peripheral with the latest innovations. With an all-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology in tow, this mouse offers “incredible speed and reliability.” There’s also an 8-LED Lighting system that illuminates your desk as you play. With LIGHTSPEED wireless, you’ll find that Logitech’s unique protocol has a “68% faster” response rate than previous generations, and the HERO 25K sensor has “incredible precision” down to the “sub-micron level” for extreme accuracy. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the premium features of today’s lead deal, then consider checking out the G305 LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse. It’s still from Logitech, features a HERO 12K sensor, and even has up to 250 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, at $35, you’ll save $105 over today’s lead deal and still get a pretty solid experience, though not quite as feature-packed.

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the Blue Yeti Nano USB mic, which is also from Logitech. On sale for $53, this marks the best Amazon price that we’ve ever tracked as it normally goes for $100. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your desk setup.

Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

From the legacy of Logitech’s most popular G502 design, G502 X PLUS is reimagined and redesigned with the latest innovations in gaming technology; available in black and white All-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp response, for hours of performance gaming This RGB gaming mouse features glowing 8-LED lighting that’s customisable and adapts as you game with startup/power-down effects and battery optimisation through active play detection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!