Logitech’s Blue Yeti Nano USB mic just hit the best Amazon price ever at $53 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone at $53.20 shipped in the Shadow Grey colorway. Regularly $100, this is 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we regularly see 30% price drops on this model in all colorways and the Shadow Grey variant does tend to drop a touch lower than that from time to time, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The Yeti Nano delivers a far more feature-rich design than the more affordable $40 Snowball iCE models with a pair of custom mic capsules and multiple pickup patterns to support various recording situations – vocal broadcasting/streaming, at-home music recording (vocals, guitars, and more), and podcasting. The “no-latency monitoring” arrives with an onboard headphone jack as well as volume control, a built-in desktop stand and the USB cable used to connect it to a Mac, PC, or other recording device. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you’re just looking for a causal USB microphone solution to upgrade the mic on your laptop or something of that nature, the Logitech Blue Snowball iCE is worth a look. It comes in at an even more affordable $40 price tag and will certainly take things up a notch from your built-in mic options.

Alongside our hands-on review of the new NZXT Capsule Mini model, you’ll find the rest of this week’s best microphone price drops waiting below:

Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone features:

The Yeti Nano premium USB microphone delivers broadcast-quality sound for podcasting, YouTube videos, Twitch streaming and Zoom calls. Inspired by the legendary Blue Yeti, Yeti Nano combines 24-bit sound quality with powerful Blue VO!CE* vocal effects for professional recording and streaming. Yeti Nano features a compact design with a premium finish and plug ’n play operation for instant streaming with your Mac or PC.

