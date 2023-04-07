Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer Switch elevates your smart lights with rare discount to $43

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer Switch. This smart home upgrade is an essential for Philips Hue users, and now clocks in at $43.22 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $50, with today’s offer delivering the best price of the year. It’s been quite a bit since we’ve seen any kind of notable savings apply, either. Lutron Aurora delivers a unique smart home upgrade for bringing typical light switches into your connected setup. Pairing over Zigbee, the battery-powered knob talks with your Philips Hue accessories among other devices to provide dimming features to the rest of your smart gear. It’s a great way to help convert family members or roommates who aren’t yet as sold on using an app or voice commands to control the lights, as well. We break down what to further expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

TP-Link just launched its own HomeKit dimmer switch last fall, which arrives as a more affordable alternative to the retrofitting solution above. It now sells for $26 at Amazon, delivering much of the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support. While it won’t upgrade an existing light switch, this unit completely replaces the wall fixture to provide dimming features, voice control, and automation possibilities.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings now that Friday has arrived. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place now that the weekend is on the horizon.

Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer features:

The Aurora smart bulb dimmer keeps Philips Hue and other Zigbee-certified smart bulbs in the “always ready” mode by locking a toggle light switch in the “on/up” position. That way, no one can ever accidentally turn the switch—and your smart bulb functionality—off.

