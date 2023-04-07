Add SanDisk’s 500GB G-DRIVE portable SSD to your kit at the new $61 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 500GB G-DRIVE Solid-State Drive for $60.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this model fetched $110 for almost all of the last year and now more typically goes for $95 at Amazon. Today’s deal is well below any of those prices and sits at a new Amazon all-time low. I have been successfully using a larger capacity version of this drive for a while now – connected to a Mac mini that never turns off, it is constantly running without fail since the day I got it. You’re looking at “ultra-rugged” durability here with IP67 water and dust resistance, up to 3 meters of drop protection, and 2000-pound crush resistance. It moves data at up to 1,050MB/s and features a cooling aluminum core that sort of doubles as a heatsink. More details below.

Today’s deal is already quite competitive for a 500GB SSD from a name brand. But if you can do without the speeds and ultra-rugged design, this Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD is worth a look. It happens to also still be down at the $43 Amazon all-time low, comes in at a respectable 800MB/s, and features USB 3.2 USB-C support.

However, if you are looking to take it up a notch or two with more storage space, the deal we have on SanDisk’s 4TB PRO 2,000MB/s portable SSD is indeed still live. This is SanDisk’s pro-grade Extreme variant that clocks in at up 2,000MB/s with a forged aluminum chassis that doubles as a heatsink and it is currently down at the Amazon all-time low. Get a closer look right here.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE SSD features:

Pro-grade transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s Read and 1000MB/s Write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Ultra-rugged durability with IP67 water/dust resistance, up to 3M1 drop, and 2000lb crush resistance

Sustained performance with a cooling aluminum core

Up to 500GB of capacity in a small and mighty design (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment and RAID configuration. For RAID products, storage capacity is based on RAID 0 mode.)

An industry-leading 5-year limited warranty

