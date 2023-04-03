New Amazon all-time low hits SanDisk’s 4TB PRO 2,000MB/s portable SSD at $330, plus more

While we are still tracking some solid offers by way of hangover World Backup Day deals, one new offer we didn’t see hit Amazon last week was on the SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive. This professional-grade and particularly rugged solution has now dropped down to $329.99 shipped. This model sat at $450 or more for almost all of last year before falling to the $400 regular price range ahead of the holidays where it remains to this day. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find as well. As you’ll know from our hands-on review of the 2TB model, this one outperforms most standard-issue portable SSDs out there with a 2,000MB/s speed max and a design that screams quality the second you take it out of the packaging. A combination of a robust rubber exterior and a forged aluminum chassis that acts as a heatsink complement sustained performance and support the drive’s included 5-year warranty. Get a closer look at the specs right here and down below.

A more affordable way to hit speeds like those mentioned above is with something like the Kingston XS2000 models. While the 4TB model isn’t as affordable as today’s lead deal, you can score the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants starting from $73 shipped at Amazon. All of which clock in with the same modern USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 specs and up to 2000MB/s speeds as well.

If you can make do with something a little bit more modest in the speed department, the standard issue SanDisk Extreme models are worth a look while they are starting from $90. But as we mentioned above, you’ll want to browse through the leftover World Backup Day deals right here as well – the Samsung 2022 model T7 Shield deals are still live for example, among several others.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

