Pioneer’s HDMI 2.1 Elite A/V receivers support 8K60 plus 4K120 and pack AirPlay 2 from $639

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Huppins (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of Pioneer Elite networked A/V home theater receivers from $639 shipped. Our top pick is the Elite VSX-LX105 7.2-Channel Networked HDMI 2.1 8K A/V Receiver for $639. Down from $798, today’s deal delivers $159 in saving and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked so far at Amazon. In fact, it’s only $10 above the 2023 low so far which was set back in February. This receiver has quite a lot of premium features, all enabled by the use of HDMI 2.1. For example, it supports 4K 120Hz HDR pass-through with variable refresh rate for enjoying your favorite games at the highest quality. Of course, HDMI 2.1 also brings 8K60 support too should you have a higher-end TV or projector. On top of that, you’ll find Chromecast built-in, Sonos support, AirPlay 2, and more for connected functionality. And, while it doesn’t natively support height speakers, there is Dolby Atmos height virtualization which virtually creates that more in-depth experience. Keep reading for more.

Save a few bucks with the VIZIO 5.1.2-channel Sound System, which is available on Amazon for $380 shipped. While it’s not a 7.2-channel full-blown receiver like on sale above, you’re still getting a high-end experience while keeping an extra $259 in your pocket. It also supports native Dolby Atmos for the upward-firing speakers for a more immersive setup.

Now, if you’re looking for a TV to match your new home theater speaker setup, then consider the gallery-style LG 120Hz Posé Smart 4K TV that’s on sale for over $350 off. Down to $1,440 at Amazon, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far. Then, swing through our home theater guide for other great ways to upgrade your setup.

Pioneer Elite 8K HDMI 2.1 Home Theater Receiver features:

Own your opponents with HDMI 2.1 enhancements for gamers: 4K/120Hz HDR pass-through enables ultra-fast motion -VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) eliminates lag, stutter, and frame-tearing for fluid gameplay. – ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) optimizes latency from source to screen – QFT (Quick Frame Transport) limits lag for a smoother experience.

Set up different high-definition entertainment options with up to 8K60 resolution* in two different rooms from the VSX-LX105 when the kids don’t feel like partaking in whatever you like or vice versa.

Works with Sonos, Chromecast built-in, AirPlay 2, and DTS Play-Fi; includes Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, TIDAL, Deezer, or TuneIn streaming services

