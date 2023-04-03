LG’s gallery-style 120Hz Posé Smart 4K TV just hit its best price yet at $1,440 ($350+ off)

Justin Kahn -
$359 off $1,441
LG 48-inch Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart 4K TV

Amazon is now offering the unique 48-inch LG Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart 4K TV for $1,440.72 shipped. Regularly $1,799 and more like $1,697 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also undercuts our previous mention by nearly $100 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. While the unique setup here isn’t for everyone, folks interested will want to jump in while the price is at its best ever. You’re looking at 4K smart gallery-style display that comes along with a series of interesting features whether you’re watching TV at home or when collaborating with others. The 120Hz display carries a textile finish that wraps around the back of the display where you’ll see a media shelf to neatly stow cables, streaming boxes, controllers, and anything else that might have otherwise cluttered your setup. Cable ports down through the legs also keep unsightly cables out of the way if you’re not using the included wall mount. Head below for more details. 

If the design above isn’t goin to work for your needs, the ongoing price drops on Amazon 4-Series 4K displays make for great spare room, bedroom, and lake house models that are now starting from $240:

Be sure to check out the less pricey 2-Series models Amazon just launched and then dive into the ongoing Fire TV streamer deals. If you’re just updating an existing display, the spring price drops we are now tracking start from just $20 Prime shipped

LG OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart 4K TV features:

  • Designed to be both decorative and functional with rounded edges and a textile finish, this unique OLED TV instantly adds style to any room. Display gorgeous pieces of digital artwork on rotation to make any room an art gallery
  • Say goodbye to messy cables and accessories with a media shelf behind the display that gives the OLED TV a sleek, minimalist look
  • Experience amazing, beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors, now even brighter*, thanks to LG’s 8 million self-lit OLED pixels
  • Engineered exclusively for LG, the α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K adapts to the content you’re watching, automatically adjusting the TV’s settings for improved picture and sound quality

