iHealth’s PT5 Ear Thermometer with travel case sees first price drop to new $30 low, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, iHealthLabs (100% positive over the last 12 months) via Amazon is currently offering a selection of its health monitoring products starting from $27. Leading the way here has to be the iHealth Ear Thermometer PT5 marked down to $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $40, this 25% discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked to date while also being the new all-time low. This all-in-one kit includes the ear thermometer itself, a travel case, batteries, and 20 disposable probe covers. The PT5 thermometer “features [the] newest hyper-accuracy sensor technology” with the pre-warmed probe tip helping ensure more consistent results. The large LED display will clearly show the measured temperature which is even easy to read in the dark. Whether you’re looking for a thermometer for yourself or your children, the PT5 is a great choice. Head below for more iHealth gear deals.

More iHealth gear deals:

Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor – $27.99 (Reg. $40)

(Reg. $40) Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor – $51.19 (Reg. $80) Make sure you clip the on-page coupon

(Reg. $80) Nexus Body Fat Smart Scale – $27.19 (Reg. $34)

Are you looking to start exercising more this spring and summer? We’re currently tracking the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch marked down to $69.50, the new all-time low price. The GTS 2 Mini packs a slew of fitness tracking functions like 70 built-in sports modes, 5ATM water-resistance, and even built-in GPS to track your runs or bike rides. You’ll also find Amazon Alexa onboard here for commanding smart home devices when at home, sending a text while out and about, or changing the music while working out. On top of that, the GTS 2 Mini can go for up to 14 days between charges, allowing you to hit the trail or go camping without bringing a plug for your smartwatch.

iHealth Ear Thermometer PT5 features:

Rethinking In-Ear Fever Detection: iHealth PT5 in minimalist design features newest hyper-accuracy sensor technology, pre-warmed probe tip, and optimized ergonomic form factor to more precisely and sensitively detect delicate heat signatures on eardrum with improved speed, comfort, and consistency.

Intuitive to Use: Minimalist design, single-button control. Results displayed in extra-large glowing LED digits, easy to read even in the dark. Beep/silent modes.

Hyper Accuracy: With medical device grade sensor technology, hyper accuracy is achieved through 110° wide view angle for more comprehensive sampling, high signal-to-noise ratio, and thermal shock resistance for consistent measurement precision.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!