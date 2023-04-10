ASUS’ space-themed ZenBook 14X OLED Laptop sees a $300 price drop to new $1,600 low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition i9/32GB/1TB Laptop for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this 16% discount or solid $300 price drop marks a new all-time low price while also being only the third substantial price drop to date. This laptop did launch at $2,000 last April but has sat in the $1,900 price range in recent months. The 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H 14-core processor comes with integrated Iris Xe graphics to drive the 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz 16:10 OLED touchscreen display that itself covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage for quick loading times and the highest level of performance in all your applications alongside 32GB of RAM. One unique feature here, other than the custom colorway and designs, is the ZenVision Smart Display on the laptop lid which can be configured to display a variety of information. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more about this unique laptop from ASUS and keep reading below.

In terms of I/O, you have access to dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, an HDMI 2.0 output, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack. If you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Want to jump to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking the entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro marked down to $1,850, the second-best markdown to date. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Laptop features:

Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop is a very special, out-of-this world laptop that commemorates the 25th anniversary of the first ASUS laptop sent into space. Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop is a prestigious special-edition design featuring stunning space-themed graphics on the lid and keyboard, and there’s also a futuristic 3.5-inch OLED companion ZenVision display on the lid that shows personalized notifications, animations or text. For stellar visuals, it has a 16∶10 2.8K OLED NanoEdge PANTONE® Validated 14-inch display with an unbelievable 92% screen-to-body ratio and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care. Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop is equipped with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 CPU, 32 GB LPDDR5 memory and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

