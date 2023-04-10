Spring saves take $30 off Eve’s latest Aqua HomeKit faucet with Thread at $120, more

After first launching back last August, the new Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller is now on sale for one of the very first times. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Thread-enabled model is sitting at $119.96 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $150 price tag, you’re looking at $30 in savings as well as one of the first discounts of the year. It’s $10 under our previous mention, a new all-time low, and a well-timed discount with getting your lawn in order on the mind. Packed into a refreshed design, Eve Aqua seeks to automate your sprinkler or outdoor faucet with the help of Siri this spring and beyond. On top of the usual HomeKit integration we see from the brand, there’s also Thread connectivity to complement its Bluetooth capacities. This time around the upgraded build has a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to improve durability and protect against leaks, all while helping you automate your lawn maintenance system. Go dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

If you can live without the latest model from Eve, the company does still sell its now previous-generation model that largely lands with the same feature set as the lead deal. Thread and HomeKit control are onboard, but you won’t find the quality of life changes like the brass faucet connector or magnetic valve for better leak protection and near-silent operation. But if those trade-offs seem justified by the $89.95 sale price at Amazon right now, the added $30 in savings from the newer model is worth thinking through.

While all of the week’s other best deals are now live to start of Monday in our smart home guide, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles. These modular lights pair with your Siri setup much like the Eve gear above, delivering ambient lighting into your space at the best price ever. Following a rare discount, you can score the starter kit for $200, as well as an expansion kit at $60.

Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller features:

With the Eve Aqua smart water controller, activate your irrigation system via your iPhone, Siri, or the onboard button, and let it shut off automatically. You can also set up schedules quickly and easily in the Eve app, and let Eve Aqua take care of watering your garden and patio plants – completely automatically without requiring an internet connection, a bridge, or a gateway. Eve Aqua is compatible with all popular hose systems and multi-channel water distributors such as from Gardena – plus it offers 7 watering periods.

