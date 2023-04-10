Kirkland’s Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off your entire purchase

Kirkland’s Friends and Family Event takes 30% off your entire purchase with promo code FRIEND at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on furniture, pillows, rugs, mirrors, lighting, decor, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Rosette Denim Runner that’s currently marked down to $70, which is $30 off the original rate. This runner is available in three size options and the soft hues will pair perfectly with almost any home. It’s a nice way to spruce up your space and it would look great in a kitchen, entryway, or bathroom. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kirkland’s include:

