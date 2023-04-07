Ray-Ban Flash Sale takes up to 50% off polarized sunglasses for spring + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionRay-Ban
50% off + free shipping

Ray-Ban offers up to 50% off polarized sunglasses including the best-selling aviators, club master styles, and on-trend round options as well. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Round Metal Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $163 and originally sold for $213. These sunglasses look great on almost any face shape and can easily be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is available in nine color options and has a stylish logo on the lens as well. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Ray-Ban

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Amazon’s 55-inch 4-Series Smart 4K Fire TV hits n...
Logitech’s latest G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED wireless...
ASUS’ latest Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router features 6G...
9to5Toys Daily: April 7, 2023 – M2 Mac mini from $500...
Upgrade to Ninja pots, pans, and bakeware with 10-yr. w...
Smartphone Accessories: Galaxy S23 Case with Tempered G...
TP-Link’s 4-pack of Alexa and Google Assistant sm...
’47 Brand One Day Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewi...
Load more...
Show More Comments