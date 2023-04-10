Best price of the year takes $300 off Microsoft’s latest SQ3-based Surface Pro 9 at $1,600

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch SQ3/16GB/512GB Tablet Computer for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this 16% discount or solid $300 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen for this model while coming within $6 of the all-time low set back over the December holidays. This is also only the second time we’ve seen this model marked down this low. This latest Surface Pro model comes running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11 and delivers pro-level performance in a slim package with the custom SQ3 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. There is an integrated kickstand so you can prop up this tablet computer while working. This comes alongside the two USB-C ports to connect an external monitor alongside a dedicated magnetic charging port. Here you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 6, 5G cellular, and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless support. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

You can use some of your savings to pick up the platinum Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 for $208.50. The keyboard is covered in luxurious Alcantara material for a soft, warm feel while being used with a large trackpad for “precise control and navigation.” The Slim Pen 2 allows for real-time writing with “pin-point accuracy” and the ability to even shade while drawing. There is even a haptic motor inside the pen to create the illusion of writing. The keyboard comes with a dedicated storage tray for the pen as well so it’s always ready for use with the tray even recharging the pen.

Want to jump to Apple Silicon instead of the custom SQ3-based system above? We’re currently tracking the entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro marked down to $1,850, the second-best markdown to date. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch SQ3/16GB/512GB Tablet features:

Surface Pro 9 with 5G gives you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day— all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and optional high-speed 5G connectivity.

